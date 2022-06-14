Chinnu the Hen Lays 24 Eggs in 6 Hours, Earns Star Status in Kerala Village

A hen shocked all, including veterinary experts, as she went on an egg-laying spree for six hours on Sunday. The hen, named Chinnu, belongs to CN Biju Kumar of Cherkattil House at Punnapra South panchayat in Alappuzha district. The hen laid 24 eggs on Sunday between 8.30 am to 2.30 pm. It belongs to BV380 hybrid variety. In the morning, Biju had applied oil on Chinnu’s legs after he found her limping. Soon, the hen started laying eggs. It continued to lay eggs in front of the curious locals, who rushed to the house after the news spread. Eight-month-old Chinnu is one among the 23 hens bought by Biju and his wife, Mini, with the help of a bank loan, seven months ago. According to poultry experts, the incident is a rare feat.

In a similarly unusual incident in Karnataka, a hen laid cashew-shaped eggs. The incident took place at Laila village situated in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district. The hen has begun laying eggs only recently and till now, it has laid ten of them - all ten in the shape of cashews! The black hen is now a centre of attraction in the village. Initially, when the family spotted the first egg, they were surprised. But, they decided to wait for another day before doing anything about it. Even after three consecutive days, the hen continued to lay cashew-shaped eggs. People have now begun flocking to Prashanth’s house to have a look at the now-celebrity hen and her bunch of eggs.

Advertisement

“After three continuous days of abnormally shaped eggs, we took the hen to the vet. Apparently, there is some issue either with her shell gland or there are worms in her reproductive organs," Prashanth told News18. The family is waiting for a conclusion regarding the issue so that they can get the hen treated if need be.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.