Chloe Grace Moretz Reflects How 'Family Guy' Meme Made Her 'Super Self-conscious'

Chloe Grace Moretz’s recent interview served as a timely reminder about the destructive power of social media, if not used in the right way. Alluding to the “horrific" memes that compared her body to a “Family Guy" character, the award-winning actress revealed that it had taken a negative toll on her mental health and left her with severe body image issues, reported VARIETY magazine. Grace Moretz also mentioned that she became a “recluse" after her body dysmorphia was egged on by the memes based on the animated television show character.

The viral meme, which circulated on almost every social media platform, poked fun at the actress’ body. The meme came to originate after a photographer took a picture of 25-year-old Moretz, who was walking into a hotel carrying a rather large pizza box. In her interview with Hunger magazine, the actress revealed that while she had never publicly discussed the instances of the memes, there was one meme that truly affected her.

Advertisement

She further went on to explain, “I’ve actually never really talked about this, but there was one meme that really affected me, of me walking into a hotel with a pizza box in my hand. And this photo got manipulated into a character from ‘Family Guy’ with long legs and a short torso, and it was one of the most widespread memes at the time. Then came the onslaught of horrific memes that started getting sent to me about my body," Grace Moretz said.

The young actress also revealed that the regular onslaught of memes debilitated her and left her with deep-rooted doubts about her body. She said that it made her feel super self-conscious. She further mentioned that people around her also found the meme funny which hurt her even more. Chloe said that she felt like her “body is being used as a joke" and that the spread of the memes was something out of her control. She further added," And to this day, when I see that meme, it’s something very hard for me to overcome."

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here