Chocolate Day Has Twitter Taking a Break With Bittersweet Valentine's Memes

We’re right in the middle of the Valentine’s week and all sorts of feelings are boiling over on Twitter. Today is ‘chocolate day’ but it’s a rather bittersweet event on social media. Human beings are social creatures, so if you’re one of those who are feeling lonely today, you have an entire herd that’s willing to empathize. As is ritual, the singles have arrived on the Twitter scene with memes and are making all their loneliness known in no uncertain terms. On the other hand, we’re living in the era of self love beyond bubble baths, so that is also an important part of this Valentine’s week. Here we have a roundup of memes that will really take you through the gamut of emotions surrounding the day of love, so you remember that you don’t need romantic love to be complete- you need Twitter where other people are also in a hot mess.

If no one else, at least the chocolate shop owners are having fun today.

OG chocolate, anyone?

In a parallel universe, someone, somewhere, is waking up to surprise chocolates. Oh wait, it’s this one.

If chocolate, roses and soft toys are not your cup of tea, this Valentine’s Day you can also name a bug after your ex and watch it get eaten. So if your chosen brand of sweet is revenge, the Lehigh Valley Zoo in Pennsylvania is allowing people to name a bug after their former partner just for $5 or Rs 374. The zoo then feeds the bug to their animals. The Lehigh Zoo advertised the offer on their Twitter page for this Valentine’s Day and wrote in the poster, “Name a bug after your ex and we will feed it to one of our animal ambassadors!" The advertisement further described that people can make a donation of Rs 364 to name a cricket which will be later served to an animal. According to the Lehigh Zoo website, the zoo will also post weekly videos on Facebook where people can witness the bug named after their ex being fed to the animals.

