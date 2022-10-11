Chocolate Paratha With Vanilla Ice Cream, Anyone? Foodies Divided Over Viral Recipe

Internet’s food-related innovation is a hit-and-miss matter on most days. From Fanta Maggi to dosa ice cream rolls, there are sweet and savoury crossovers that sometimes miss the mark by far and cause the internet to cringe collectively. This time, however, an experimentation has resulted in a dish that’s leaving the internet kind of conflicted. Shared by a creator going by ‘Chief Foodie Officer’, the video of a chocolate paratha topped with vanilla ice cream has been going viral.

The recipe involves stuffing chocolate chips into the dough before it’s rolled and cooked into a paratha. The paratha is then served with a dollop of vanilla ice cream sprinkled with some chocolate syrup. The end result almost resembles your regular pancake. Should one be so bold? Opinion has been differing on Instagram. While many users commented that they were willing to give it a shot and try preparing it themselves, others said it was a no-go right off the bat.

Advertisement

“This is seriously the height of “kuch bhee"!!! What a flop show [sic]," one Instagram user commented. “Paratha is nice but ice-cream K sath not good i think so [sic]," another guessed. Another user differed, commenting, “Only you can come up with such unique combinations!!!!! I shall definitely try this and let you know."

It’s probably not a bad idea to give this food combo a chance. It’s not remotely as offensive as some other concoctions on the internet are. Recently, a gulab jamun “burger" left many social media users miffed. The “burger", thankfully, is less bizarre than it sounds, because it does not contain a whole lot of ingredients typical of a burger. It simply involves Gulab Jamun stashed inside buns, which is arguably entirely unnecessary, but shouldn’t taste like a fiasco, one can hope. The video of the preparation went viral on TikTok and was shared on Twitter from there.

Advertisement

Not everyone was entirely opposed to the idea of a Gulab Jamun burger. “Finally something that will make those cloying lumps of putty palatable," one Twitter user wrote. However, it’s safe to say that most of the reviews weren’t quite favourable.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here