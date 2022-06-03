'Chote Bache Ho Kya': Dustin's 'Heropanti' in 'Stranger Things' Will Make Tiger Shroff Proud

Ever since Netflix dropped Stranger Things 4, the entire Internet is busy discussing their favourite bop from the series, which main character may perish to Vecna’s curse, and how El will save the world once again. But there is something even for the desis who have been hooked to the popular series.

Uploaded on Instagram by mqcmovies, a viral video from the Hindi dubbed version of the Netflix series shows a conversation between two main characters - Steve and Dustin.

The thing which has caught netizens’ attention is that Dustin can be seen using Bollywood star Tiger Shroff’s dialogue - “Chote bache ho kya?." The video is from a scene where the entire gang is on a hunt for the demon Vecna. He is this big scary monster who is responsible for killings and wreaking havoc in Hawkins.

Advertisement

In the video, Steve can be heard asking, “Sabko torch kahan se mili?." To this, Dustin responds, “Tume kya sab kuch batana padta hai. Chote bache ho kya?."

Since uploaded, the video has gone viral with over 24K likes. Many people took over the comment section and left laughing emojis. Some people mentioned that they noticed the dialogue while watching the dubber version. “Waat laga di , waat laga di ,waat laga di," commented a person. Another person wrote, “Ek alag he multiverse hai yeh."

In another bizarre trend, binge-watchers have been prompted to throw away their grandfather clock after watching the fourth season, reported LADbibe. The web series, released in 2016, has been thrilling its viewers with its intriguing storyline since then. Considering its spooky plot, Netflix subscribers who have already watched the latest season are unable to get over a grandfather clock that is featured in it. The clock is associated with Vecna, the main antagonist of the fourth season, and carries a sinister significance. While hunting its victims, Vecna presents them with a vision of the grandfather clock to apprise them of the time they are left with to live.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.