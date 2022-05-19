'Choti Bachi Ho Kya': LSG Players Recreate Tiger Shroff's Dialogue from 'Heropanti'

On-field or off-field, Lucknow Super Giants are showing off their magic everywhere. Wondering what are we talking about? The IPL franchises organise various events and activities under the recreational umbrella to give the players a break from their rigorous practice and matches. During one of the traditional events, that was celebrated in the LSG camp, the international players were given a task to recreate Tiger Shroff’s popular dialogue – ‘Choti Bachi Ho Kya?’ – from the film Heropanti. Lately, the dialogue has been going insanely viral on the internet, and LSG’s international players have taken a chance at recreating it.

Quinton de Kock, Andrew Tye, and Jason Holder were among the players featured in the video posted on Instagram by the Lucknow Super Giants franchise. Their attempts will make your ROFL.

The clip begins with South African wicketkeeper-batter de Kock enacting the famous dialogue while looking at a child, who is sitting on skipper KL Rahul’s lap. The southpaw was followed by Australia’s Andrew Tye, who mouths the dialogue quite passionately. West Indies cricketer Jason Holder and LSG’s bowling coach Andy Bichel’s recreations of the dialogue are cracking the internet up.

Watch the video here:

While many lauded Holder for his hilarious acting, some pointed out the aggressiveness with which Tye said the dialogue. “Holder said it like Salman Khan," a user commented. Shared a few days ago, the clip has garnered over 9 lakh likes.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have qualified for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 playoffs, following their 2-run win against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The highlight of the match was the historic partnership between De Kock and Rahul for the first wicket. The opening pair batted for full 20 overs.

