Chowmein Golgappa, Anyone? Lucknow Vendor’s Desi Twist to Indian Street Food Goes Viral

Golgappa is one of the most loved street foods across the country. In the last few years, several food vendors have given their spin-off to this iconic dish. While some fusion variants have impressed the netizens, others left social media disgusted. Now, taking the food connotation to a whole new level, a Lucknow vendor has come up with a new recipe called the ‘chowmein golgappa’. Shared by RJ Rohan, the clip shows the weird fusion golgappa being prepared and it has left food lovers appalled. In the video, the chef is seen adding potato, chickpeas, several masala powders and sauce. So far, it was going well but then he surprisingly added noodles on the top of the golgappa. He went on to add a layer of sweet sauce and curd. To garnish the dish, he sprinkled some red and green tutti frutti along with coriander leaves. As a final addition, he placed red and green chutney beside the ‘chowmein golgappa.’

Watch the video:

“Hello Friends Ulti karlo," the RJ captioned the post and further asked his followers to “tag golgappa friend". Many social media users, in the comment section of the post, said that they are “disgusted" on viewing the recipe. “bas ab yahi reh gaya tha (This was only left)," read a comment while another wrote, “chowmein boycott suru (Let’s boycott chowmein boycott).

This golgappa recipe reminds us of the fire panipuri, which took the internet by storm. A vendor in Gujarat had sparked a debate online after a video of him selling fire panipuri went viral.

The stuffed panipuri appeared to have camphor in it. It was lit up to add the fiery twist and the snack elicited comparisons with the fire paan.

