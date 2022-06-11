Chris Evans' 'Real' Accent Slipping Out During Interview Sends Twitter Spiralling

Chris Evans truly has America’s heart. And now, the actor got the internet swooning over a clip that surfaced online. The video is from the event organised for Disney’s Lightyear movie. Talking to an interviewer at the event, Evans slipped out his Boston accent, leaving netizens replaying the clip again and again. Now that the actor is on a hiatus in the Marvel Comic Universe, his Boston accent seems to grow on him.

In the clip, Chris, who is all dolled up in an orange shirt, beard, and sunglasses, is heard asking the question, “What do you prefer? Moustache or no moustache. Be honest, be honest."

Take a look:

If you are looking for some more of that, here is the later part of the clip. Hope it does the trick.

Since being shared, the clip has garnered more than 20 lakh views and almost one lakh likes. Twitter users were head over heels hearing the Boston-born actor revealing his true accent from under the shadows.

One user wrote, “Someone please write a rom-com set in Boston so he can star in it. Thank you.

Another said, “It is so sexy when his Boston accent comes o

“This is so freaking hot," wrote this user.

This user commented, “This is everything I needed, this is everything I wanted. I LOVE THIS MAN."

Here are some more reactions:

Evans will next be heard as Buzz Lightyear in Disney’s Lightyear. Another movie in the pipeline for the actor is The Gray Man, which is set to release on Netflix on July 15 this year. The movie is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo.

