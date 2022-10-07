Chris Pratt's Voice Used for Mario Has Made the Internet Cringe Really Hard

Chris Pratt has finally brought Mario back to life with Super Mario Bros. Film. The movie brings back the famous animated character to life after the 1993 live-action Super Mario Bros Film. The first trailer for the movie was dropped during a Nintendo Direct presentation Today. Just as the trailer was launched, many took to Twitter and expressed their opinion about casting Pratt as Mario. There were many who have said that the actor is just talking like himself and there is no Italian touch.

Apart from Chris, the other cast members include Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach) Charlie Day (Luigi), Jack Black (Bowser), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), Seth Rogen (Donkey Kong), Fred Armisen (Cranky Kong), Kevin Michael Richardson (Kamek) and Sebastian Maniscalco (Spike).

As of now, a lot of concerns have been raised about Chris giving voice of Mario. People are now sharing memes on Twitter about the same. Have a look:

As far as the film is concerned, Nintendo has teamed up with Illumination. The movie has been penned by Matthew Fogel. Super Mario Bros. will hit theatres on April 7, 2023.

