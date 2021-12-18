'Christmas is Cancelled?' Protesting 'Santa Claus' Arrested in Front Of UK Parliament

Christmas brings the spirit of joy, and the surroundings are ornated with happiness. One such happy ornament of Christmas is Santa Claus. Many places have people dressed up as the old saint in red and white, keeping the tradition of Santa Claus’s presence alive. However, this time, the tradition met a rough path in the United Kingdom when Santa Claus was arrested by the police.

A clip going viral over the internet shows a dozen law enforcement officers struggling to cuff a man dressed as Santa Claus and then, moments later, manage to do so. The bunch of police officers were surrounded by onlookers and bystanders who were getting vocal about the allegedly illegal arrest of Santa. Apparently, the man dressed as Santa was trying to handcuff himself to the gates of the UK parliament.

In the video, Santa Claus is surrounded by police officers, and one of the bystanders shooting the incident is heard shouting, ‘Know your history. You’re going to be on the wrong side of history, you lot. You traitors."

Here’s the full video of the incident:

The Twitter space too buzzed with the video getting a considerable number of views and a mixed bag of reactions from the netizens.

Take a look:

“Sorry kids, Christmas is cancelled," wrote one user.

One user wrote, “Shouldn’t he be making presents?"

One user was hoping he gets out before the big night.

Here’s a punny one.

A shift in users sharing funny comments to users being practical about the whole situation was also seen.

One user wrote, “Even Santa is not happy."

“How many coppers does it take to arrest a lone peaceful protestor?" wrote another.

The incident is a part of the bigger ruckus going on in the UK right now. The parliament is processing a few controversial bills, regarding which many people are protesting against the sanctioning and have come on the streets.

