Christopher Nolan's Handwritten 'Inception' Map is Even More Confusing Than His Movie

Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan has emerged as one of the most remarkable creative minds. With movies like Interstellar, The Prestige, and Tenet, Nolan has proven time and again that he believes in delivering impressive cinematic experiences that challenge the audience to expand their thinking. Most recently a tweet featuring Nolan’s handwritten plot details for his 2010 movie Inception is doing the rounds on social media.

Last week, a tweet shared by author Julian Shapiro featured a picture showcasing Nolan’s handwritten plot for the widely acclaimed movie. Inception starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Marion Cottilard, Tom Hardy, Elliot Page, Joseph Gordon Levitt, and Cillian Murphy. In the movie, Leonardo played Dominick Cobb, an extractor who steals thoughts or ideas from the minds of people through the dream world. A Japanese businessman called Saito hires Cobb and his partner Arthur played by Gordon-Levitt for a near-impossible task. Saito asks the duo to plant an idea instead of stealing it, also called “inception."

The recent tweet shows how Nolan planned the different layers and intricacies of stories in the movie on a piece of paper. The map comes with miniature notes and rough drawings of how the story would unfold step by step. Sharing the tweet, Shapiro added, “A rare find for my fellow movie nerds. This is Christopher Nolan’s hand drawn plot map for his film Inception."

Advertisement

The handwritten map is actually part of a book, The Nolan Variations which narrates Nolan’s process and his ideas.

A fan reacted to the tweet and mentioned, “When Tenet was released, my favourite question to everyone was, ‘Do you think Nolan draws charts for himself when he makes a film? Because I would if I were him.’ The consensus was: he does. I’m actually so happy that it’s true."

Advertisement

In the movie Cobb is a coveted player in industrial espionage but it also has made him a fugitive and cost him dearly in his personal life. However, with Saito’s proposal he gets a second chance. If they succeed, Cobb and his team would be able pull off the perfect crime.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.