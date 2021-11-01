Chucky the Murderous Doll Comes Out as LGBT Ally and Fans Couldn't be Happier

If you are into horror movies and television series, you must be aware of Chucky the murderous doll which comes to life in the dark of the night. As much horrifying the doll may be, Chucky has now come out as an ally of the LGBTQ community. The recent development came in Syfy’s new television series, which follows the infamous story of the murderous red-headed doll.

A promotional footage shared by Syfy on social media showed Chucky talking to Jake Wheeler, the boy who discovered him at a yard sale. In the footage, Chucky reveals to Jake that he has a child of his own, explaining: “You know, I had a Queer kid." Chucky is referring to 2004’s Seed of Chucky, which sees the doll become a parent after his plastic partner Tiffany gives birth. Chucky believes that the child is a boy, hence, he names the child Glen. However, Tiffany thinks that the child is a girl, and calls them Glenda. Overhearing the argument, Glen/Glenda says that they want to be a boy, but also liked the idea of being a girl. Considering this gender fluidity of the child, Chucky describes his child as queer, when talking to Jake.

Responding to Chucky’s story, Jake asks if he is alright with his child being queer. To this, Chucky says, “I’m not a monster, Jake."

Netizens have also shared their opinion on Chucky’s queer child revelation. One of the users mentioned how Chucky’s character arc has developed since the 2004 movie. As the user commented, “What’s great is that when Glen said, ‘can’t I be both?’ back in 2004, Chucky’s reaction was ‘nope.’ So apparently Chuck’s grown as a person."

Another user appreciated Chucky’s progressive thoughts and commented, “I love that Chucky legit says “I’m not a monster" implying that he sees homophobes and transphobes as such. Not a horror fan but thank you Chucky for making a valid point."

There were others who were quite suspicious of Chucky’s act and wondered if he was just trying to lure his victims with the act.

What are your thoughts on Chucky’s opinion?

