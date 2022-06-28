'Chunder Thunder' Optical Illusion Tricks You into Thinking the Ship is Crashing Around

From the seemingly endless staircase to the rotating horse, many optical illusions have left viewers around the world baffled. While optical illusions have been in the market for quite some time, recently their frequency has simply multiplied. While some brain teasers are hilarious, others make us scratch our heads. The latest to go viral is an illusion titled Chunder Thunder. This optical illusion was developed by Mike Pickard and Gurpreet Singh from the University of Sunderland, and it was also a finalist in the 2019 Best Illusion of the Year competition. In this optical illusion, which first surfaced in 2019, a stationary painting has been brought to life.

As per the description on the competition’s website, “in this illusion, the 17th Dutch marine artist Ludolf Bakhuizen’s painting 'Ships on a Stormy Sea' is seemingly bought to life,” reported The Sun.

Advertisement

“The ship appears to be tossed around on a sea that is witnessing a wild storm where the waves surge past and the clouds scud across the sky. With the hatches battened down, the crew is experiencing a roller coaster ride but let us tell you the impression of wild motion is illusory," read the description. Watch it here:

To get a real-life illusion, the researchers moved all the elements of the painting forwards by a tiny amount and then back by the same amount. The movement changes made the image flicker. The illusion of movement was made by adding dark and light flashes, which made the boat appear to lurch back and forth in the water.

According to the leading daily, the founders of the Best Illusion of the Year Contest also brought out a book called Champions of Illusion, which reveals the science behind mind-boggling images.

Advertisement

Brain teasers, nowadays, are more than just fun. They not only test our concentration abilities but also reveal a number of characteristics. However, there is no scientific proof that the result of optical illusions can be linked to the personality of individuals.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.