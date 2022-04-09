'CID' Once Called Introverts Serial Killers and Not Even Daya Can Save Twitter Now

The show CID, a thriller in its own right back in the day, has now been reduced to mere meme fodder. From ACP Pradyumann arriving to extremely obvious conclusions after his perfunctory “kuch toh gadbad hai" theorising, to Daya breaking down doors every episode, CID is a gift that keeps giving. In hindsight, it’s anybody’s guess that CID’s forensics weren’t exactly scientific, nor its mysteries particularly mysterious. Now, social media users have discovered yet another gem, ridiculous even by CID standards. In the viral clip, a man- an expert of some kind- can be seen some type of criminal who is just a “beast in human form" and apparently, such killers are often known as- wait for it- “introverts". Now introverts have often been treated like they suffer from some type of personality flaw, but this is probably taking it a bit too far. Twitter, understandably, has lost it. Perhaps a few too many have declared themselves as serial killers for the world to be livable anymore.

CID, a crime-based series, which first aired on Indian television in 1998, was purportedly India’s answer to Sherlock Holmes. In a span of 2 decades, ACP Pradyuman, Daya, Abhijeet, Dr Salunkhe and Fredericks have solved countless cases by simply tasting drugs or slapping the accused into giving a confession. It ran on a few basic principles. One of them was: Heroin? Opium? LSD? Meth? Laash? DNA? Poverty? Inflation? Send it to Dr Salunkhe’s lab and he’ll tell you what exactly it is in a span of seconds just by tasting it. From home-made Koogle search engine to fingerprint scanner to Neuro Criminal Database, CID has all the history and record of every criminal that walked the planet… on a single PC. On second thought, perhaps we should’ve seen the introvert theory coming from CID from a mile away.

