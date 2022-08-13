'City Killer' Asteroid to Zoom Past Earth Tomorrow, Could Leave 'Paris-sized' Crater

As many as five asteroids will fly by our planet Earth back-to-back. These few days of the week have been quite exciting for the star-gazing aficionados. Out of the five asteroids passing through, three are giant enough to make a large city-sized crater if they hit Earth, NASA’s Asteroid Watch has reported. The largest-sized asteroid among the lot is a 110-feet-wide space rock that will zoom past our planet at a speed of 20,520 kilometres per hour. Identified as 2022 OT1, the asteroid will fly by at a distance of 4.7 million kilometres away from our planet on Sunday morning. The current models suggest that there is no likelihood of any of these asteroids hitting Earth, despite being in such close vicinity of it.

The second largest of the lot, just a few meters shorter than the 2022 OT1, is the 100-ft wide 2022 PK1 asteroid that recently passed on August 11. This was followed by a 53-foot wide 2015 FF that zoomed past our world on August 12. Now, three are remaining, among which, the largest will pass through on August 14, followed by 71-foot 2022 OA4 on the same day, and a 93-foot 2022 PW on August 16.

Advertisement

These asteroid sightings are being witnessed amid the 2022 Perseid meteor showers that commenced on July 17 and will culminate on August 24. The peak point of these showers lies somewhere in mid-August (~August 13), thus the back-to-back sightings of some humungous asteroids.

According to NASA, an asteroid of this size can leave a Paris-sized crater if it hits the Earth. However, current models do not indicate that there is any likelihood of that happening, in spite of the precariously close approach, Weather reported.

The NASA Asteroid Watch is an initiative that is fostered by the Centre for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory. The centre is responsible for tracking and discovering near-Earth asteroids which have a distance of less than 195 million kilometres with planet Earth. If this distance is brought down to 4.5 kilometres, combined with, size of above 460ft, then these asteroids are considered potentially hazardous objects.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here