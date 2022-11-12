Class 12 Student From Bengaluru Plays 'Vande Mataram' on Flute Aboard Vande Bharat Express

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated South India’s first Vande Bharat Express on Friday, November 11. Now, a video of a student from 12th grade, who boarded the newly inaugurated train playing Vande Mataram on the flute has gone viral on social media. Railway bureaucrat Ananth Rapunagudi shared the video of the teenage boy on Twitter. The boy identified to be Aprameya Seshadri can be seen playing the national song on the flute melodiously as the train passes through different locations.

Other passengers who boarded the train assembled around him to witness his special performance that instilled the spirit of patriotism in many. While sharing the video Rapunagudi wrote, “Aprameya Seshadri, a 12th student from Bengaluru, playing the wonderful Vande Mataram tune on the flute." Watch the video here:

Besides this, the railway bureaucrat also gave glimpses of the new slogans developed for the inaugural run of the new train that was chanted by the batch of little Scouts and Guides. Take a look at it below:

Notably, PM Modi led the inaugural event alongside a slew of prominent political personalities including Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Railway Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Coal Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, and Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot. For those unaware, South India’s first Vande Bharat Express is the fifth train of the Vande Bharat Series made to boost connectivity between Chennai, Mysuru, and Bengaluru. Reportedly, the train has 14 coaches well-equipped with automatic doors, Wi-Fi hotspots, cosy seats, and GPS based audiovisual passenger information system.

The first Vande Bharat Express was launched in February 2019 that ran from New Delhi to Varanasi. The second one began running from New Delhi to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra in October 2019. The third train that runs from Mumbai Central to Gandhinagar Capital was launched in September this year, followed by the fourth one from New Delhi to Amb Andaura station in October.

