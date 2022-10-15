Climate Activists Throw Tomato Soup on Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' Painting in London, Here's Why

The Dutch Post-Impressionist Painter, Vincent Van Gogh, is one of the most celebrated figures in the history of Western art. Art lovers from around the world line up to witness his exquisite paintings. But two activists from ‘Just Stop Oil’ left visitors at the National Gallery of London shocked as they tossed tomato soup over Vincent Van Gogh’s iconic painting. Although the ‘Sunflower’ painting was protected by glass, the scene was shocking in itself. The clip that is going viral now shows the young activists glueing themselves to the wall after tossing the soup. Check out the clip here:

Social media users were baffled and some of them even said that there were better ways to make their voices heard. Some weren’t even sure how tossing food over a painting is going to make the environment better. A social media user commented, “People are getting crazy impatient by the day. The world is just getting crazier and crazier."

Another Instagram user asked, “They are wasting that. Isn’t wasting food bad for the environment?" “Ah! This is not logical!" a third comment read.

According to The Guardian, one of the activists, Phoebe Pummer, 21 questioned whether life was worth more or art. Accompanied by Anna Holland, 20, they asked if art was worth more than justice. Or if the people present in the room are more concerned about protecting a painting than they are about protecting the planet and the people living on it.

A Just Stop Oil spokesperson explained that the cost of living crisis is a part of the oil crisis. As millions around Europe are unable to afford fuel, families cannot even think of heating a tin of soup.

Meanwhile, the National Gallery staff vacated the room quickly after the incident. They also confirmed that the painting was not harmed and there were only minor damages to the frame. Cops also arrived on the scene and the activists were subsequently arrested for criminal damage and aggravated trespass. They were taken into custody at a central London police station.

