Climate Change Horror: Drought in Spain Empties Dam, Makes Submerged Village Reappear

In a telling sign of climate crisis changing our world, a village that was once submerged due to the erection of a dam in Spain has showed up again. Needless to say, the ghost village is eerie and gives a glimpses of life frozen in 1992, the year the reservoir was built. Extreme drought has brought about this change, and people from far and wide are flocking to see the village on Spain-Portugal border. The Aceredo village in Spain’s northwestern Galicia region was flooded to create the Alto Lindoso reservoir.

“It’s as if I’m watching a movie. I have a feeling of sadness," said 65-year-old pensioner Maximino Perez Romero to Reuters. “My feeling is that this is what will happen over the years due to drought and all that, with climate change."

Advertisement

While drone footage showed dilapidated buildings, visitors to the site can see stacks of beer bottles where there used to be a restaurant, the rusty pipe of a drinking fountain with water still leaking from it, collapsed roofs, wooden debris and bricks.

Maria del Carmen Yanez, mayor of the larger Lobios council, of which Aceredo is part, blamed the situation on the lack of rain in recent months, particularly in January, but also on what she said was “quite aggressive exploitation" by Portugal’s power utility EDP, which manages the reservoir.

A report in AP says that with almost no rain for two months and not much expected any time soon, the ruins of Aceredo are dredging up a mix of emotions for locals as they see the rusted carcass of a car, a stone fountain with water still spouting and the old road leading to what used to be the local bar. “The whole place used to be all vineyards, orange trees. It was all green. It was beautiful," said 72-year-old José Luis Penín, who used to stop at the bar with pals at the end of a day’s fishing.

>(With inputs from AP and Reuters)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.