'Climate Criminal': Kylie Jenner Faces Flak After 17-minute Private Jet Trip

Kylie Jenner is drawing flak on social media after she flaunted her and partner Travis Scott’s private jets. If that wasn’t enough, it was also alleged that she used her jet to take a minutes-long flight, which, foreseeably, did not sit well with Twitter users. Kylie had shared an Instagram story with Travis and their private jets recently, with the caption, “you wanna take mine or yours?"

That, coupled with the fact that social media users alleged that Kylie regularly takes 15-minute flights in her private jet, generated backlash against the beauty mogul. It was not confirmed if Kylie was in the flight at the time, but Twitter account @CelebJets posted that her jet took a 3-minute flight recently. The account clarified later that the total flight time was 17 minutes. Later, on Saturday, it was also alleged that Kylie took a 12-minute trip.

Let alone flaunting of wealth or the ethics concerned with owning that amount of it, the climate impact of such trips had Twitter users slamming Kylie and Travis.

Advertisement

This wouldn’t be the first time that any of the KarJenners have faced backlash on the Internet for allegedly making tone-deaf comments.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.