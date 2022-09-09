Clouds in The Shape of Queen Elizabeth II's Face Appear After Her Death; Pics Go Viral

Since the death of Queen Elizabeth II has been announced, condolences have been pouring in from across the world for the longest-reigning British monarch. Celebrities from all walks of life have paid their tribute to the Queen. Well, there is one particular post that has grabbed the attention of many. A picture, shared on Facebook, shows a cloud formation which resembles the Queen’s face along with her signature hat.

The photo was taken by a woman named Leanne Bethell just an hour after the Royal Family confirmed Queen Elizabeth II’s demise. Bethell was on her way home in the Telford town of England when she witnessed the heartwarming scene while driving, according to Herald Sun.

Bethell quickly clicked a few pictures of the unusual cloud and shared them on her Facebook page. “Driving home and my daughter starts shouting OMG! I panicked….Then she pointed this image out in the clouds," the caption read.

The cloud is seen amidst rays of sunlight and bears a resemblance to the Queen’s face. In addition, it appears as if the cloud also features the iconic hat of Queen Elizabeth II, which she used to sport on numerous occasions.

Another fascinating instance was witnessed in the hours after the Queen passed away. Soon after the news of her death did rounds, scores of Queen Elizabeth II’s fans gathered outside Buckingham Palace to pay homage. While the crowd mourned the Queen’s demise, a double rainbow appeared in the sky. According to an AFP report, the rainbow was spotted just before it was announced that Queen Elizabeth II was no more.

Another rainbow was seen when the flag was lowered at the Queen’s Windsor Castle residence outside London. Pictures of the rainbow were widely shared on social media as users remembered the Queen.

After Queen Elizabeth II’s demise, the crown has been passed on to her eldest son Prince Charles who has now become King Charles after ascending the throne.

