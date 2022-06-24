Coach Who Saved Fainting US Swimmer Reveals What Made Her Take the Plunge

An American artistic swimmer named Anita Alvarez had a narrow escape after she lost consciousness and started drowning during a swimming championship. She was saved by her coach who jumped into the pool at the right time and pulled her back to safety.

Now, the swimmer’s coach, Andrea Fuentes, has shared the red flags she saw during Alvarez’s performance that prompted her to swing into action and rescue her.

Alvarez was competing at the 2022 FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary on June 22 when the incident took place. The 25-year-old swimmer was at the end of her solo free final routine when she became unconscious and began to sink to the bottom of the pool.

Speaking to BBC, coach Andrea Fuentes, who is a four-time Olympic medalist in synchronised swimming shared that she sensed something was off before leaping into the pool and saving Alvarez. While Alvarez was about to complete her solo routine, Fuentes said “I was like, ‘I don’t think the blood is going [as] normal’… and then when she finished, usually what you want to do when you finish is like really breathe [but] instead of going up, she was going down."

Highlighting that Alvarez’s behavior wasn’t normal, the coach shared that swimmers like Alvarez prefer to breathe after finishing the performance but when she didn’t, Fuentes knew something wasn’t right. The signs were enough for Fuentes to act timely and dive into the pool while fully clothed. “I just, like, problem-solving mode. I swam as fast as I could and took her out," Fuentes said.

Fuentes shared that she checked Alvarez’s pulse as soon as she was pulled out to make sure that she was breathing and her heart was beating. But, as Alvarez wasn’t breathing, the coach moved her head to the side to flush out the water from her lungs.

Fuentes said Alvarez was “very tight on her jaw" so she tried to wake her up and massaged her jaw to provide some relief. “She coughed and [threw up] the water, but the heart it never stopped," Fuentes added.

This wasn’t the first time that Fuentes had to act swiftly and rescue Alvarez. Last year, the coach leapt into the pool to save Alvarez when she was performing at an Olympic qualification event.

