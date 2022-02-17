Coachella Drops Mask, Vaccine Mandate and Twitter Thinks Covid-19 is Getting a Pass

Coachella is returning after a gap of two years in April 2022 and the music festival won’t require attendees to wear masks or to have taken the vaccine against Covid-19. New York Times reported that those attending the festival won’t need to have been tested for Covid-19 either. “In accordance with local guidelines, there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements at Coachella 2022," reads the Coachella website. It, however, adds that the event will take place in accordance with “applicable public health conditions as of the date of the event and which may change at any time." The news did not sit well with the public in general who felt uncomfortable with lifting of all Covid-related restrictions in a festival of the magnitude of Coachella.

Twitter has been outraged since the news came to light and many have been, in true Twitter fashion, churning out memes in apprehension. One user wrote: “the coachella news made me have anxiety because I’ve already lost so many ppl to covid. if you go please stay safe <3 (sic)".

Advertisement

Advertisement

One Twitter user wrote: “coachella is dropping all covid safety regulations (no vax or neg test or masks) i’m scared for the mutations that might hit LA because of this 😩 this years line up is crazy good but you couldn’t pay me to be there now (sic)."

This year’s Coachline headliners, apart from Covid-19, are Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Kanye West. Other artists set to perform include Phoebe Bridgers, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Joji, Lil Baby, Big Sean among others. Before this, Coachella had been cancelled thrice due to Covid-19-related apprehensions. “The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and the Stagecoach Country Music Festival currently scheduled for April 2021 are hereby cancelled," an order from Riverside County Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser had said last year. It said the decision was made to reduce the likelihood of exposure to the virus. Coachella brings half a million fans to an open-air site in the California desert. Its April 2020 event was initially rescheduled for October 2020, and then again to April 2021, reported Reuters.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.