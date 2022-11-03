Cobra Bites 8-year-old Chhattisgarh Boy, Boy Bites it Back, Snake Dies

In an unusual event, an eight-year-old bit a venomous cobra eventually leading to the reptile’s death. The incident took place in a remote village in the Jashpur district, namely Pandarpadh, which is about 350 km northeast of Raipur in Chhattisgarh. According to a report by The New India Express, the boy who is identified as Deepak, bit the snake after the reptile wrapped itself in his hand. It was on Monday when Deepak was playing in the backyard of his house when he encountered the attack by the snake.

The eight-year-old after recovering shared the real-life account of the incident stating that the poisonous cobra bit him first and wrapped itself in one of his hands. The boy revealed experiencing great pain after the poisonous cobra’s attack. When Deepak tried to shake the reptile off his hand, the latter seemingly did not budge. It’s when the kid bit the reptile twice. According to the boy, everything happened in a flash. He said, “The snake got wrapped around my hand and bit me. I was in great pain. As the reptile didn’t budge when I tried to shake it off, I bit it hard twice. It all happened in a flash."

After the attack, the family of the boy immediately rushed Deepak to a hospital. The doctors were quick to administer anti-snake venom to the boy. He was reportedly kept under observation for a day before being discharged from the medical facility. “He was quickly administered anti-snake venom and kept under observation for the entire day and discharged," said the block medical officer, Dr. Jems Minj.

As per the reports, Deepak did not show any symptoms of a snake bite and his recovery was quick. As differentiated by the snake expert Qaiser Hussian, the eight-year-old suffered a dry bite which occurs when a poisonous snake bites but no venom is released. In such a situation, a person experiences only local symptoms around the area of the bite. “Deepak didn’t show any symptoms and recovered fast owing to the dry bite when the poisonous snake strikes but no venom is released. Such snakebites are painful and may show only local symptoms around the area of the bite," explained the snake expert.

