'Coca Cola Maggi' from Ghaziabad Scores High on Bizarre Food Meter

Social media has made it possible for people to showcase the most unique creations. But, in that process, people forget to draw the line between unique and unconventional, and believe us, it is thin, but it’s there. The clip that you’re about to see is a classic case of it. This street vendor concocted one of the most unconventional dishes involving our favourite instant noodle, Maggi. The clip from Sagar Pizza Point in Ghaziabad was shared by a food vlogger named Hanshul Anand. In the clip, which looks normal in the beginning, one can see a heating pan being loaded up with veggies, oil, salt, and spices, including the lip-smacking Maggi masala. However, things go haywire when Coca-Cola comes into the picture. Now, you would think that the cold drink is present as a side beverage, but you’re mistaken. Coca-Cola is an ingredient here! Rather than boiling the noodle in water, this vendor pours a bottle of Coke and then carries on with the recipe. Moments later, the Maggi is all cooked and is served in disposable silverware.

Take a look at the clip here:

The short video has racked up close to 2.5lakh views and has managed to accumulate almost 9,000 likes. Netizens were shocked to see their favourite instant noodles being prepared in Coke and were having a hard time digesting the recipe. While many netizens registered their contention through the comment box, many took it as an opportunity to suggest some equally and more bizarre Maggi recipes. While one user suggested replacing Coke with beer, another suggested Old Monk rum as the replacement. This is not the first time that such a video has been thrown at us by social media. A few months earlier, another similar vendor was brought to light who used to cook Maggi in Fanta.

