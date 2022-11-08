Coimbatore Woman Creates Record After Donating 42 Litre of Breast Milk in Seven Months

A 29-year-old homemaker Sindhu Monica, an engineering graduate from Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district, created a record by donating 42 litres of breast milk in seven months. As her record attempt continues, the Asian book of records and Indian book of records has acknowledged her record attempt and issued certificates.

Maheswaran and Sindhu Monica, the duo, are from the Coimbatore district’s Kanyur neighbourhood. Sindhu Monica is a homemaker, while her husband Maheswaran is an assistant professor in a private college. Since July 2021, Sindhu Monica has been routinely donating breast milk. From July 2021 to April 2022, she donated more than 40 litres of breast milk to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the Coimbatore Government Hospital.

Speaking to News18, Sindhu Monica stated that her daughter is 18 months old now, and she began donating breast milk from the 100th day after her child’s birth. According to Sindhu, she used to pump excess breast milk and pour it for plants before learning that it could be donated. After realizing it, she began donating breast milk and until last April, Sindhu successfully donated 42 litres. “Donated breast milk can lower infant mortality and improve health in premature and immunocompromised infants," Sindhu Monica added. She also affirmed that breast milk donation is as important as blood donation and organ donation.

Maheswaran, Sindhu Monica’s husband, stated that although nursing is essential for infants, the family members at home were aware of the breast milk donation programme and appreciated her efforts. Breastfeeding is essential for the health of babies, and breast milk donation is a must, which will motivate others to donate in the near future to save many children’s lives.

Sindhu Monica has donated 42 litres of breast milk over the past seven months, according to Rupa Selvanayaki, coordinator of Amritham Breast Milk Donation Volunteer Organization, and her accomplishment has been acknowledged by organizations that keep track of records, she said.

Apparently, she claimed that underweight babies and infants essentially benefit from this breast milk donation. “We have been providing breast milk to the government hospital for the past five years. Little by little, people are becoming aware of this practice, and donations are rising nowadays. In Tamil Nadu alone, 1143 litres of breast milk has been donated in 2021, and as of this year, 1500 litres have been received as donations so far. She said that in the context of high demand, breast milk taken on donation is not enough and that all new mothers should come forward to donate breast milk at least once. “Breast milk is only produced to be consumed, thus, storing it is pointless. More awareness should be raised on this," she pointed.

While there are only 70 breast milk banks in the country, 45 of them are located in Tamil Nadu. In government medical college hospitals, there are 35 breast milk banks, while there are 10 in private hospitals. It is important to note that infant mortality can be significantly decreased by increasing and raising knowledge about breast milk donation, according to child specialists.

(With Inputs from Gurusamy)

