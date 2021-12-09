Coin Toss to JCB Entry: Indian Weddings That Took a Vow to Stand Out in 2021

2021 is ending but there seems no end to the bizarre incidents happening at Indian weddings. Weddings happen with a lot of shenanigans, but in some, people take the cake. (Literally, some people steal the wedding cake.) In Indian weddings, sometimes they come with added steps: Love triangles, coin tosses and a JCB entry. 2021 was no different, and here’s a look back at some of the most hilarious of such incidents that happened this year.

Love Triangle? Flip a coin!

A love triangle in Karnataka was reportedly resolved using a coin toss in September. In an unusual drama that unfolded in two Panchayat meetups at Sakleshpur Taluk of Hassan district in Karnataka, two girls argued for why a 27-year-old man, who had two-timed both of them, should marry them. Finally, when the man could not choose either of the girls himself, the Panchayat made the decision using a coin flip. In the climactic end to the story, the girl the man started seeing first won and the other one left, guaranteeing that she would live happier than him.

Wedding and the Ex

In a recent story that would readily make a soap opera scene, an ex-boyfriend arrived at his former lover’s wedding in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur. He forcefully applied Sindoor on the bride’s forehead, expecting that the wedding would be stopped. The guy claimed that he was in a relationship with the girl and a few months back, went out of the city to earn a living. Meanwhile, the girl’s family, he said, fixed her wedding and did not listen to the girl despite her telling them about their affair. The story ended with the girl’s family beating up the guy, calling the police, and finally the bride marrying the designated groom.

Marrying The Groom’s Brother

In another dramatic wedding scene that happened in June, a woman stopped an ongoing wedding in Patna claiming that the groom is already married to her. The wedding was indeed halted and the woman’s claims turned out to be true. After this drama, the events took such a turn that the bride-to-be married the younger brother of the same man.

Sleeping Through The Wedding

A video went viral on Instagram in June 2021, in which a groom can be seen dozing off on his wife-to-be’s shoulder. The groom’s friends tried their best to wake up the groom. In the comments of the Instagram Reel, people guessed that the groom was actually drunk.

JCB Delivery

In another hilarious viral video from a wedding, the bride and the groom made their entry to the wedding venue by falling from a bulldozer. The viral video, posted in November, showed the couple, dressed in their wedding dresses, sitting on the excavator of the bulldozer when suddenly the excavator drops them and they fall on the floor.

