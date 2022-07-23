Colgate Beef Lasagna, Spray-on Condom: Sweden's 'Museum of Failure' is a Raging Success

When we think of visiting a museum we think of viewing some of the greatest marvels of the world, from dinosaur fossils to Egyptian mummies, and other articles from the ancient world. But what if we tell you that there is a museum dedicated to products and ideas that fails and never made it? Yes, such a museum does exist and it opened in Calgary, Canada earlier this month. The Museum of Failure is a collection of failed products and services from around the world. This globetrotting museum made its Canadian debut in Calgary on July 1. The gallery, which opened on Canada Day, had put more than 130 failed products and services on display for the public to see and learn from.

According to the official statement issued by the Museum of Failure, “The majority of all innovation projects fail and the museum showcases these failures to provide visitors a fascinating learning experience." Each of the items at the exhibition showcases unique insight into the “risky business" of innovation.

Some of the products on display include a futuristic car called DeLorean, a failed Nokia handset, a failed Coca-Cola flavour, Snapchat Spectacles and much more. The car first built in 1976 came with exotic gull-wing doors and was one of the most spectacular innovation failures in history. According to the Museum of Failure, the DeLorean was marketed as a luxury sports car, but it had its set of drawbacks. The car had a severely underpowered engine making it painfully slow. It was also difficult to maintain and the stainless steel panel required constant polishing.

Another product on display is Nokia’s N-Gage handset which came out in 2004. The N-Gage was not a failure of ideas but rather a failure of design implementation.

Curated by Dr. Samuel West, licensed psychologist, PhD in Organisational Psychology, the Museum of Failure wants to show the viewers that innovation and progress requires an acceptance of failure. Speaking to Calgary Herald, West said, “It’s a fun and entertaining exhibit, definitely. But there’s a serious message there that we need to be better at accepting and discussing our own failures, both in the workplace and even as individuals."

