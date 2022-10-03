Colombian Woman Tries Jalebi For The First Time, Watch Her Reaction

When the topic of interest is Indian food, no matter which part of the world you are in, there is always a mention of how delicious and versatile our cuisine is. Every corner of the world has its cuisine and food is considered to be a reflection of one’s culture. As far as Indian food is concerned, from chole bhature and aloo parathas in the north to various kinds of dosas, idlis and vadas in the south, we have a vast variety of food. One such food is Jalebi. A video showing a Colombian woman trying jalebi for the first time has gone viral.

The video was shared by a user named Colleen Gowda, a Colombian and wife of an Indian, Hanu Gowda. Captioned – “Don’t cancel her at least she’s trying", the video showed Colleen tasting a jalebi for the first time in her life. Her reaction was unexpected as she did not like the popular Indian sweet. The video also had text featured that read, “My Colombian wife tried jalebi for the first time."

Posted on September 11, the video has gathered over 42 lakh views in the past 3 weeks and over 81,000 people have liked the post. Lots of people in the comments section did not agree with her reaction to tasting the dish and joked about the user “divorcing" her wife.

A user commented, “How can you not like jalebi? Instant divorce." Another wrote, “We should try their cough syrup soda," trying to roast Western cuisine and fast food that does not have a great taste according to the Indian palettes. Another user expressed their love for jalebi and wrote – “Jalebi is my favourite". A fourth user gave her credit for trying, at the least. He said – “At least she tried eating it! She took one bite and decided to take another one just to see If she likes it or not! So sweet, isn’t it?"

