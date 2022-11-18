Colonial-era British Indian Passport From 1927 Goes Viral, Internet Calls it 'Precious'

Collecting vintage passports is an interesting way of getting a peep into someone’s life. This important document not only contains essential personal details about a person but also acts as a mini travel diary. Records preserved in a passport can show how well-travelled a person is, what kind of cultures they have seen, what the travel administration of their times looked like, and more. One vintage passport collector found out about the life of an Indian physician through his colonial-era passport.

A collector and blogger who goes by vintage.passport.collector on Instagram posted a video of one of the passports from their collection.

The caption of the video says, “1927-32 British colonial Indian passport issued to a famous doctor from Bombay who traveled to Europe in the late 1920s." The passport cover has “British Indian Passport" and “Indian Empire" embossed on it. The document was issued in Bombay (now Mumbai) in 1927 and was in use till 1932. There is a black and white picture of the passport holder, who was evidently a resident of Bombay. The name Sohrab Nanavatty is mentioned in the small document. The vintage passport collector claimed that this passport holder has a hospital named after him in Mumbai.

The passport reveals that the doctor was born in Bombay in 1895 and was a British subject by birth. It also has personal details written on it and stamps from multiple countries. The holder seems to have visited many places in Europe, including Austria, Belgium and the Weimar Republic. Curiously, the document has writings in French.

Instagram users are thrilled by this find. Many Indians in the comments have pointed out how interesting it is to know about this relic from the time of colonial rule in India. Others are impressed by the claim of this being the passport of a famous person.

One user wrote, “This is very valuable vintage now. Indeed Dr nanavati is famous and known public figure." Another appreciated the blogger, saying that they are an Indian, but have never “seen a passport this old and precious". However, one netizen pointed out that the Sohrab Nanavatty mentioned in this document and Balabhai Nanavati, after whom the hospital in Mumbai is named, are two different people.

