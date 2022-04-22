'Come Back Stronger': Rohit Sharma Fans Shower Support as IPL Horror Looms Over Mumbai

You have got to feel for Rohit Sharma. It’s been a harsh season of IPL for Mumbai Indians. The top-order is failing, the bowling attack is quiet, and the disappointment plastered across the faces of the team members and support staff becoming a common sight match after match, unfortunately. Seven matches, seven losses. Love them or hate them, one can’t deny what Mumbai Indians bring to the table every season. So when the mightiest takes the hit, it sticks out like a sore thumb. Mumbai Indians, on Thursday night, became the first franchise in IPL history to lose their first seven consecutive clashes. All props to vintage Dhoni magic that sealed off a stunning last-ball nail-biter of a match the world was fortunate enough to witness.

Mumbai Indians have been written off by many in IPL 2022 thanks to zero points to their name but amid the incessant trolling and mockery, the fans of Rohit Sharma are eager to see the Hitman, as he’s fondly called, rise back from the ashes.

Advertisement

“It’s hard to put a finger on anything, but we’re not starting well in the match. If you lose quick wickets, you’ll always be playing the catching game. But I thought we did well to keep them under pressure, we did so until the last over, but Pretorius and Dhoni took them home," Rohit Sharma explained after losing to Chennai Super Kings at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.