'Comeback Loading': Virat Kohli Fans are Convinced 'King' Will Roar in Asia Cup 2022

Virat Kohli, India’s former skipper, is all set to return to action in the upcoming Aisa Cup 2022. Kohli, who has not been in the finest of forms in the past couple of years, will take the field against Pakistan on Sunday clash after being briefly absent from South Africa T20Is, West Indies, and Zimbabwe tours. Kohli’s last international century came way back in 2019 and since then he has failed to convert the fifties into big scores.

But loyal cricket fans who have watched Kohli dominate the cricket scene for years believe that he will make a comeback, one that will remind the world why he’s still called the GOAT.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Shastri, who formed a great captain-coach partnership with Kohli during their tenures, feels that big players went through such a phase and said that the former captain had time to reflect on the things which didn’t work in their favour.

“I haven’t spoken to him but it’s not rocket science. Big players wake up in due course. They need a break; mental fatigue can creep in to the best in the world. There is a not a single player in world cricket who has not gone through a bad patch and I am sure this downtime is not just for the body, it’s time to reflect. He would have reflected as to what things he could have done better," Shastri said in a press conference organised by Star Sports, the official broadcaster of Asia Cup 2022.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here