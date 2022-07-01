Home » News » Buzz » Comedian Danish Sait Just Summed Up India's Start-up Culture With This Hilarious Sketch

Comedian Danish Sait Just Summed Up India's Start-up Culture With This Hilarious Sketch

Danish Sait is making netizens laugh with another video. This time, it's on how a start-up becomes a unicorn. The video, shared on Twitter, is a conversion between two people and an investor.

Buzz Staff| Trending Desk
Updated: July 01, 2022, 07:00 IST

Indian comedian and Kannada actor, Danish Sait is making netizens laugh with another video. This time, it’s on how a start-up becomes a unicorn. The video, shared on Twitter, is a conversion between two people and an investor. Here, Danish, who is playing the role of two friends, is talking about starting a company with a South Indian accent. Later, as an investor, Danish can be heard saying, “India is an emerging market. So, what’s your destructive idea?" And, when asked about the USP ( selling proposition) of the company, the character went into a monochrome filter and explained how the company will be cost-effective and will be a huge contribution toward a sustainable environment. And by the end of the pitch, he added an emotional story of his grandmother.

The investor is impressed and decided to give a billion dollars to make it a unicorn. He further quipped as an investor and said that the start-up owners can buy all the luxury goods for the office like TV, coffee machine and meditation room.

Watch the video here:

Netizens have flooded the comment section with laughing emojis.

Netizens have flooded the comment section with laughing emojis.

A user commented, “Mama, (that) dinosaur and the donkey had (a) baby. That’s (a) unicorn," with the hashtag Startup India Jokes.

Another person wrote, “This is a great idea. In two years MAMA-to will buy you for an obscene amount."

“This was the best video I’ve watched in a long time and could not be more true,” read one of the comments

What do you think?

Buzz Staff A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywood, and culture.

first published: July 01, 2022, 07:00 IST