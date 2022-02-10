Comedian Heather McDonald Shares Video of Her Fainting, Fracturing Skull on Stage

American actress Heather McDonald has shared the scary footage of the moment that fractured her skull. The 51-year-old was performing in a sold-out show in Tempe, Arizona, on Saturday night. And, just after finishing her second joke, she collapsed on the floor, leaving the audience in shock. The incident escalated quickly, as the comedian shared the clip online in good humour, making it evident that she has recovered at least mentally. Along wiith the video, the comedian wrote, “When you faint on stage after you brag about being vaccinated". The video was shared originally on her Juicy Scoop podcast.

Ironically, just moments before Heather collapsed on the stage she was joking about her good health and how she never contracted coronavirus despite travelling to other countries. And is already ‘vaxxed, double vaxxed’ and ‘boosted’, adding to this she said, “Clearly Jesus loves me the most, seriously."

Heather captioned the video, “NEW JUICY SCOOP OUT NOW: I fainted on stage and fractured my skull in front of a sold-out show at the @tempeimprov. What do you think caused it?" The video was viewed more than 440k times and has over 15.8k likes. Several celebrities have acknowledged the video and expressed their concern for the comedian.

Hollywood actress Gretchen Christine Rossi commented, “Omg love, this is so scary! Praying all is ok". Actress and comedian Wendi McLendon-Covey wrote, “No! I hope you’re okay!" Daughter of actor Jill Zarin, Allyson Shapiro commented, “Omg Heather!!!! Hope you’re ok!!"

According to the People, Heather’s rep informed that the comedian was admitted to a local hospital where a comprehensive workup is underway and no underlying medical issues have been revealed by the tests that may have participated in the incident. In addition, as per the report, Heather didn’t consume any alcohol before or during Saturday evening’s show.

