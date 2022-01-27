Comedian Saloni Gaur Reveals Kangana Ranaut Lashed Out at Her Over Mimicry Videos

Comedian Saloni Gaur has revealed that Kangana Ranaut lashed out at her a couple of times over her mimicry of the Bollywood actor. Gaur’s videos feature poker-faced impersonations of Ranaut with satirical takes on the actor’s opinions that have often caused controversy. Apart from Ranaut, Gaur’s skits also feature her portraying other personas to deliver parodies of various socio-political situations. As per a Hindustan Times report, Gaur has spoken about her thoughts on Ranaut. She told the publication that she hasn’t met the actor, but the latter knows about her videos and has lashed out at her over the same. “I really enjoyed reading what she wrote (laughs). I respect her for her acting skills; she’s wonderful. I don’t care about what she says because those are her personal belief system system," the report quoted Gaur as saying.

Gaur has sometimes been criticised by those claiming that but for her Kangana Ranaut impressions, she would not have an identity. The comedian is fine with criticism and doesn’t mind it all that much, especially if she gets trolled in a funny way. She said that people primarily know her because of her famous Nazma Appi persona, and that she can stop doing the Ranaut impressions any time she wants. Even though she mimics the actor, it’s Gaur who calls the shots since she’s the one writing the scripts.

Gaur made her acting debut last month with the web show Campus Diaries. One of Gaur’s notable videos involving Ranaut that created a buzz on social media had come in 2020. At the time, Ranaut had been feuding with singer Diljit Dosanjh. Gaur had recreated the Kangana-Diljit spat as a college protest and it was hilarious. The video was part of her show on Sony LIV’s ‘Uncommon Sense with Saloni’ and the six-and-a-half-minute clip strikes a parallel between the farmers agitation and a protest of college students to safeguard the rights of canteen workers.

Another of Gaur’s hit videos involved a satirical take on CBSE board exams that had been cancelled in the same year. In the skit, she acted out ‘Pados wali’ aunty’s horror of not knowing the marks of other kids. “Mai ab mohallay mai kiska result puchungi? (whom will I ask about the result now?" Gaur said, mimicking a middle-aged woman who is nearly hysterical after knowing the the government cancelled all the pending papers for CBSE class 10th and 12th exams.

