Comedian Sam Morril Has Twitter Thinking a 'Good Trans Joke' Has Finally Been Told

Has a “good trans joke" finally been said? Twitter seems to think so, as a clip from Sam Morril’s new Netflix special Same Time Tomorrow has been going viral for all the right reasons. In recent times, comedians like Ricky Gervais and Dave Chappelle blatantly violated the ethical principle of never punching down, making distasteful jokes about transgender people. They have received backlash in equal measure on Twitter, with their legions of fans advocating for a misguided idea of comedy and free speech. Morril’s jokes, however, are proving that the trans community, like any other, is perfectly capable of taking a joke that is not hell-bent on dehumanising them.

In the bit, Morril takes on a transphobic man complaining about trans swimmer Lia Thomas, and points out how the man does not really care about women swimmers.

This comes barely months after Dave Chappelle courted controversy again by making transphobic and homophobic jokes. The situation snowballed when one of his shows in Minneapolis had to be moved to another venue after public backlash. The comedian then made a surprise appearance at a New York City show where he joined Chris Rock and Kevin Hart.

As per the Tribune, Chappelle had called those who had protested against his previous show a small group of “transgender lunatics", and also termed monkey-pox as a “gay disease".

