Comic Showing World's Richest Person's Attempt to Free Twitter Impresses Elon Musk

Tesla Chief Elon Musk has been a lot in news lately due to the Twitter deal. While the shareholders of the social media giant are suing Musk, a comic has surfaced on the internet about the same. In the viral image, Musk can be seen sitting right next to a cage and inside the cage is Twitter’s bird. The comic is depicting Musk’s attempt to free the bird from the cage, meaning trying to make Twitter free from all restrictions and boundations. The comic here is signalling toward Freedom of Speech, which Musk has promised once after his Twitter deal is finalised. As per comments, the comic has been created by Chinese artist Remon Wang. It was shared by Musk on his own Twitter handle and since then has garnered over 240K likes and over 2K Retweets. Let’s have a look at the comic:

“It looks like he is going to slap the bird…so a perfect picture," wrote a person in the comment section. Another person wrote, “This guy right here @elonmusk is doing more for our *Freedom of Speech* than 99% of politicians. That’s the truth." “This pleases me. The whole Elon unlocking Twitter, potentially. He will level up humanity if he unlocks this bird," commented another Twitter user.

This comes right after Musk announced that the deal was temporarily on hold, citing pending details on spam and fake accounts as the reason. “Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users," Musk said in a tweet. However, in another tweet, Musk said he is still committed to the deal. “Still committed to acquisition," he said.

Elon Musk, the richest man on the planet, had in April acquired Twitter fully at a closing deal of $44 billion. After inking the deal of the imminent takeover, Musk has promised several changes in Twitter, with the removal of “spam bots" from the platform being one of his priorities. He had called spambots the “single most annoying problem" of Twitter, and promised to weed them off once he takes over. Twitter regulatory filing on spam accounts came days after Musk made the announcement.

