'Commitment': Nikhat Zareen Promised Her Mother to Bring Home CWG Gold as Birthday Gift

August 08, 2022

People on Twitter have now been congratulating her not only for the win, but also for delivering on her promise. (Credits: Twitter/@nikhat_zareen)

Nikhat Zareen had promised to bring home gold medal as a gift for her mother on her birthday. She has now won gold at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

World champion Nikhat Zareen on Sunday won a gold medal in the women’s 50kg (Light Flyweight) category at the Commonwealth Games 2022, becoming the third Indian to do so in Birmingham. The star Indian boxer defeated Carly Mc Naul of Northern Ireland. As the country celebrates her victory, Twitter users have also discovered a heartwarming detail.

On her mother’s birthday on August 3, Zareen had tweeted, “Happy Birthday to my superwoman, your smile keeps me strong & your spirit lifts me up. I wish I could be there with you on this special day but I promise jaldi hi apka gift lekar aaungi aate time. Love you so much ammi. ♥️" People on Twitter have now been congratulating her not only for the win, but also for delivering on her promise.

Zareen continued her dominant run inside the boxing ring and was too good for opponents throughout 2022 CWG to add coveted yellow metal to her resume.

She was too good for the Northern Ireland pugilist and won the bout on a unanimous decision by the judges. McNaul looked frustrated in the third round and tried to bounce back but Zareen didn’t give her any opportunity

The 26-year-old Indian produced some dominant performances in the 2022 CWG which also include a one-sided semifinal bout where Zareen outclassed England’s Stubley Alfia Savannah and won the bout via a unanimous 5-0 verdict.

