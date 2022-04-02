Complete Human Genome Sequenced by Scientists after Two-decade-long Study

After two decades of research that begin with the Human Genome Project producing the first draft of the human genome sequence, researchers have successfully completed the entire, gap-free DNA (Deoxyribonucleic Acid) sequence consisting of roughly 3 billion bases. The project that churned out the complete instruction book of DNA chromosome sequencing was carried out under the banner of the Telomere to Telomere (T2T) consortium, which represented the collaboration of the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI), University of California, and the University of Washington.

The completion of the genome sequence, researchers believe, opens gates to further research, including accurate mapping of the five chromosome arms. The study published in Science and Nature Methods will also help answer the basic biology questions about the segregation and division of chromosomes.

The researchers used new DNA sequencing technology which helped them untangle DNA’s repetitive stretches redacted from genomes that were widely used as a reference for guiding biomedical research. These stretches made up to 200 million DNA bases which contributed about 8 percent of the genome sequencing to the instruction book.

“Generating a truly complete human genome sequence represents an incredible scientific achievement, providing the first comprehensive view of our DNA blueprint," said Eric Green, director, NHGRI. Green added that the foundational information that the study surfaced will revamp the understanding of the functional nuances of the human genome. This will, Green says, “empower genetic studies of human disease."

“I am thrilled that we got the job done. The complete blueprint is going to revolutionise the way we think about human genomic variation, disease, and evolution," said Evan Eichler, co-chair of the T2T consortium, talking about the challenges faced by researchers in determining the exact sequence of complex genomic regions. After the successful results of the study, the consortium believes that sequencing a person’s entire genome should get less expensive and more straightforward in the coming years.

