Conceptual Artist Blows Up Lamborghini Huracan to Sell the Pieces as NFTs

A conceptual artist, who goes by the pseudonym SHL0MS, has announced a mind-boggling art project, the elements of which will be sold as NFTs to various people through an auction to be held on February 25. This shattering art project involves a Lamborghini, detonator and explosion. We know this combination is a highly odd one, but art being boundary-less, SHL0MS has achieved this crazy feat and even has a video as evidence that they did blow a Lamborghini. The Huracan, which is now destroyed and disintegrated into almost 1000 pieces, will be up for auction in the same condition.

These pieces of the blown-up Lamborghini Huracan will be sold as NFT. The pieces will be filmed in rotating videos, which will then be up for auctions for crypto-owners to own them. The NFT collection that is built using the pieces of a destroyed Lamborghini will be known as ‘$CAR.’ Sharing the introduction and dropping the video of the $CAR auction on Twitter, SHL0MS, in the caption, wrote, “Introducing $CAR: 999 exquisitely filmed fragments of a detonated Lamborghini Huracan." SHL0MS then provided the video, along with the link to the auction site. Take a look:

Spilling more details in the next thread, SHL0MS mentioned that out of the 999 fragments, 111 will be reserved for the team, while 888 will be up for auction. In addition, the auction will be a blind auction with a starting bid of 0.01 ETH. Interestingly, the auction will be fully carbon negative, and only one piece can be bought with one wallet. This is done so that the abilities of crypto “whales" to buy massive portions of the collection are curbed.

$CAR is the successor of SHL0MS’s first foray into physical art known as ‘$FNTN’, which was the collection made from a ritually destroyed rendition of French painter Duchamp’s fountain.

