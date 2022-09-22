'Confidence Ho Toh Aisa': Girl Dances Inside Delhi Metro as Friend Captures Viral Performance

People go to great lengths to keep up with Instagram trends. One such attempt was made when a young girl danced in a moving Delhi Metro train as her friend recorded her. The clip now going viral on social media was posted by Instagram user Thinlay Bhutia. The girl can be seen standing in the middle of the compartment as her friend with the camera gives her a countdown to begin dancing. She grooves to the beat that can be faintly heard amongst the chatter of the crowd. Some onlookers can be seen stealing glances. The post was captioned as “This is confidence". Check out the clip here:

Advertisement

Netizens flooded the comment section with reactions ranging from laughing over the craze of recording such reels to wanting to have a glimpse at the final product. But on one front they were united, you indeed need the confidence to record something like that in public.

“I can’t even pick up a call, where do you get such confidence from?" a user commented.

Another user wrote, “If I just open the front camera in such a crowded place, I start feeling anxious."

Meanwhile, a third user commented, “I pity the passengers of the train."

Some netizens expressed they would not have been able to hold back their laughter on seeing such a thing happening in front of them. Others still were amused that the craze of keeping up with the trends had reached even the Delhi metro. Another user pointed out that perhaps the girl’s reel where she is actually dancing might not have gotten as many likes as the video of her dancing has gained.

Advertisement

However, the Delhi metro is no stranger to odd things. There have been incidents of a monkey hitching a ride on the metro, a man casually walking on the tracks, and even another man falling onto the tracks distracted by his phone.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here