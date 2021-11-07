US YouTuber Mom's Special Diwali Cookie Recipe is Winning Hearts Online

A Diwali special cookie recipe has caught everyone’s attention on the internet this year. Popular YouTube channel ‘Cooking with Lynja’ shared an easy-to-make a recipe for ‘Diwali Cookie’. Lynja uses dry milk powder, butter, condensed milk, sugar and vanilla essence to make a cookie dough. She then puts it in a deep freezer before cutting it into small squares and topping it with rose petals. Lynn Yamada Davis is a retired engineer from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, says MIT Alumni. Her Instagram account, which has 624k followers, introduces her as “just a regular mom with killer cooking skills."

But what makes the recipe video different from others? Her cool video edits that just turn the regular recipe video into an entertaining clip

Advertisement

Watch it here:

Since being shared online a couple of days ago, the clip has racked up over 6.5 lakh views along with 68 thousand likes on YouTube, The comment section was flooded with reactions of Indian users who could not stop but thank Lynja for sharing her special Diwali recipe. “This means so much to me as a person who and Indian and celebrates Diwali! Lynja you’re seriously the best!" wrote a user in his comment.

Some were amazed by the fact that despite being from a different culture, she acknowledged Diwali and decided to treat her Indian fans to recipe videos. Some of them pointed that she specially wore a Kurta to make the video Diwali specific. “She even wore a kurta. I can’t, it’s so cute." read a comment.

A third user “Lynja, you made my day. I am literally away from home right now and was missing this most out of all the Diwali celebrations, we have. Sending lots of love"

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.