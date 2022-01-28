Cop Chases, Nabs Phone Snatcher in Mangaluru, Awarded Rs 10K by Police Commissioner

Honouring his courage and dedication towards duty, Mangaluru police rewarded an assistant sub-inspector Varun Alva with Rs 10,000 after he chased and nabbed a snatcher on Wednesday. According to a report by The Indian Express, the police revealed that the snatcher Harish Poojary had snatched the mobile phone of Prem Narayan Yogi when he was resting near the Nehru Maidan in Mangalore. Yogi, who works as a granite worker then raised an alarm prompting some bystanders to start chasing Harish.

Apparently, assistant sub-inspector Varun Alva was also at the spot with his team who then rushed for help upon hearing Yogi. As per a police officer, Varun chased the snatcher and managed to nab him even when Harish’s other gang members tried stopping him.

Advertisement

The incident came to light through a video uploaded by a Twitter user. The video which was recorded on the spot where the incident took place, captured the moment when Varun displayed his sheer bravery. It shows the assistant sub-inspector running after the snatcher in broad daylight and then pinning him down to the ground. Following this, Varun could be seen directing some onlookers to get hold of the snatcher while he enquired him. Later in the video, the snatched phone was also recovered from Harish’s pocket.

Acknowledging his selfless service, the Mangaluru city police commissioner even announced a reward of Rs 10, 000 for Varun on Thursday. Meanwhile, as the video went viral, Twitter users applauded Varun’s courageous act and showered him with praises in the comment section. “Salute to the cop in action," wrote one user. “Policing is a tough and thankless profession," said another user.

Advertisement

According to the police, they were able to catch hold of an accomplice Shamanth while another member of his gang Rajesh managed to escape from the scene. Upon investigation, it was revealed that the accused were involved in several cases of robberies and theft in Mangaluru city.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.