Cops Use Bulldozer to Help Woman Return to In-Laws' Home in UP

A woman who was cast out of her in-laws’ house was ensured a safe return as the police reached their doorstep along with a bulldozer. This move came in nearly two weeks after the Allahabad High Court’s order directing to ensure the woman’s return to her marital home “by all means." 30-year-old Nutan Malik had a dispute with her husband’s family over issues related to dowry and had sought the jurisdiction’s help regarding the same.

The incident occurred on Sunday and is reported from the Harinagar region, which is under the limits of the Haldaur police station in UP’s Bijnor. The police reached the house with a bulldozer to “ensure compliance with the court’s order."

Advertisement

According to a TOI report, Praveen Ranjan, the SP (city) informed that despite the repeated warnings by the police over loudspeakers, the in-laws were reluctant to open the door. That’s when the bulldozer came into play since the court’s order was to ensure that the aggrieved woman entered her home by whichever means possible.

Ranjan further confirmed that Nutan was allowed entry into the house soon after they brought the bulldozers. He also said that the woman has been provided with police security.

Nutan Malik got married to Robin Singh 5 years ago. She was harassed for dowry by her husband’s family. In 2019, she filed a complaint in the police station about the matter which led to her husband’s arrest. But in turn, her in-laws also threw her out of the house.

As per a TOI report, the woman’s father Sher Singh said that things were fine initially after the wedding in 2017. But soon after, Robin and his family started abusing his daughter and she became a subject of domestic violence for not bringing more dowry. They had to knock on the doors of the Allahabad High Court when the family refused to accept Nutan back.

Advertisement

Singh was satisfied by the police’s move to bring a bulldozer to his daughter’s marital house since she will now be able to rightfully reside there.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here