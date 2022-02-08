Could the Moon be Knocked off its Orbit Like it Happens in 'Moonfall' Movie?

The wait for all the cinephiles is over, as the latest action-packed apocalyptic movie by ‘master of disaster’ is amidst us, and it has garnered mixed reactions on social media, mostly negative. But, what has become the talk of the town is its plot. The latest release - Roland Emmerich’s movie ‘Moonfall’ - has sparked a debate on the internet. As evident by its title, the movie shows the moon, which orbits the earth, suddenly pushed away from its orbit path. While ‘Moonfall’ raises some inevitable questions, everyone is wondering if there is any natural object in space that can, in reality, push the moon out of its orbit and make it crash into the Earth?

It is highly impossible that this can happen, because the moon is much smaller than our planet, and hence the force attraction of the moon is much less than that of the earth. As per NASA, the asteroid, comet, or any other object will be drawn towards itself because of the gravitational pull of the earth.

NASA’s CNEOS identifies and tracks Near-Earth Objects (NEOs) like asteroids and comets, to keep an eye if they pose a threat to our planet, the moon, or our cosmic neighbours. As per the reports, so far, the centre has tracked about 28,000 NEOs that approach Earth to within 1.3 astronomical units (194.5 mn km). And fortunately, the earth has no collisions between any planet, asteroid, and other NEOS.

As reported by Hindustan Times, NASA states that a NEO that can threaten Earth has to be at least 140 meters in diameter. In addition, an object that can crash and move the Moon out of its orbit and fall towards Earth will have to be almost as large as the Moon itself! And no such massive asteroids have been observed as of now by NASA.

For the unversed, ‘Moonfall’ released on February 4, and stars Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, and John Bradley in the prominent roles. The movie has garnered a 5.3 rating on IMDB and was produced by Roland Emmerich, Harald Kloser.

