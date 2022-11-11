Couple Fall in Love With Each Other Again After Getting Divorced, Remarry

What’s a love story without a conflict? After refusing to speak to their ex-partners for years an Australian couple ended up getting remarried. What makes their story more interesting is that an email rekindled the dimmed sparks between them. Daniell Curtis and Tim Curtis met each back in January 2002 through an online dating platform, as per a report by News Corp Australia. After a series of dinner dates and conversations, it was Tim who popped the big question in April 2003. Their fairy-tale romance was complete when exactly two years after their first date the couple tied the knot.

At the time of their wedding, Danielle was a single mother with two kids and 18 months after their wedding, Tim officially adopted her children. It was a happily ever after for Danielle and Tim as they welcomed three more children and ran a successful business until they were hit by trouble in paradise. The couple was impacted by the global financial crisis that took place in 2012 and was forced to move as Tim got a new job as a naval architect.

Advertisement

The husband would work long hours which resulted in a weak communication cycle and the couple soon turned resentful toward each other. It was in 2015 when Tim officially sent divorce papers and the fairy-tale romance came to an end. According to Danielle, the love was always there between the two but it was the underneath rage and the blaming game that catapulted their separation. In the following years, the two refused to speak to each other while their kids shuffled back and forth, they tried dating new people but nothing ever worked out.

It was in 2017 when Danielle’s counsellor made her realize that she needed to forgive Tom and herself for their broken relationship if she ever wanted to find peace. Hence, she wrote an email to Tom appreciating him for co-parenting the kids. She said, “I took responsibility for my part in the marriage break-up and told him that I supported how he co-parented the kids." And the result was that she received an amazing response from the other side almost six months later. “Why don’t we meet and talk about it in person?" he wrote. Just like that one date led to another, initially, the meetings were a secret between the couple for not to get their kids’ hopes up in vain. The romance rekindled and they finally decided to let go of all the resentment and remarried each other.

Advertisement

“While our love story may not be conventional, I feel that we’ve taught our kids Gavin, now 24, Shawdai, 23, Jaren, 17, Brinlee, 13, and Keiran, 11, that relationships aren’t always easy, but the right ones are worth fighting for," said Danielle Curtis.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here