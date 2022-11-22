Home » News » Buzz » 'Courage': Iran Team Lauded For Refusing to Sing National Anthem During FIFA World Cup

'Courage': Iran Team Lauded For Refusing to Sing National Anthem During FIFA World Cup

Iran players refused to sing their own national anthem during FIFA World Cup 2022 as a gesture of support to those protesting Mahsa Amini's death.

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: November 22, 2022, 10:05 IST

Doha

Iran's Ahmad Noorollahi, Sadegh Moharrami and Alireza Jahanbakhsh line up during the national anthems before the FIFA World Cup match. (Credits: Reuters)
Iran's Ahmad Noorollahi, Sadegh Moharrami and Alireza Jahanbakhsh line up during the national anthems before the FIFA World Cup match. (Credits: Reuters)

Iran’s team refused to sing the country’s national anthem before the match against England in the ongoing FIFA World Cup. Their gesture was in support of the protests that have shaken Iran since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in morality police custody on September 16. Ahead of the game in Qatar, captain Alireza Jahanbakhsh said the team would decide together whether or not to refuse to sing the anthem in a show of solidarity for demonstrations, reported Associated Press.

A video of the Iranian players standing impassively as the national anthem rang out in the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha has been going viral, with Twitter users lauding the team’s gesture. Some of the crowd even booed their own national anthem. “This is so powerful! The Iranian national team refused to sing their national anthem during the match with England. This way the players wanted to support the anti-government protests in Iran. We stand with the brave Iranian people!" A Twitter user wrote.

Mahsa Amini’s death three days after her arrest in Tehran over an alleged breach of the Islamic republic’s dress code for women has triggered a raging upheaval in Iran.

first published: November 22, 2022, 10:05 IST
