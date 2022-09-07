Courageous Mother Fights Off Tiger To Save Her Baby In Madhya Pradesh

A brave-hearted mother of a 15-month-old baby in Umaria district of Madhya Pradesh fought a tiger who attacked the mother-son duo while they were in the field. The incident came to light on September 5.

The mother, identified as Archana Choudhary, went into the fields to attend nature’s call and took her 15-month-old son Raviraj along with her. That is when a tiger approached the area where Archana had kept her son and attacked the baby. The tiger held Archana’s son by its jaws.

Archana, seeing her son in danger, went completely oblivious to the fear of the tiger and started defending her son. She kept making efforts to fend off the tiger from grabbing her son. Archana fought the big cat with her bare hands and kept it away from biting her son. While she was making efforts to save her baby, the tiger started attacking her but that did not deter Archana from staying strong-footed in front of the tiger.

She ignored her wounds and kept fighting until other people in the village came to the duo’s rescue. Seeing the crowd, the tiger retracted itself and jumped back into the woods.

Soon, the mother and the son were taken to a nearby hospital where they were given first aid. Umaria’s collector, Sanjeev Shrivastava, too, came forward for help. They have since been transferred to a hospital in Jabalpur for further treatment, as per a PTI report.

Archana and her family live in Rohania village, which comes under the Mala beat of the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in the district. As per reports, the wounds were so lethal that one of the tiger’s claws punctured Archana’s lungs. Both the mother and the son are declared out of danger and are being treated at the medical facility in Jabalpur.

