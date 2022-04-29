Court Erupts in Laughter After Johnny Depp's Bodyguard Quizzed About Actor's Penis

Johnny Depp’s personal security, Malcolm Connolly, recently testified in a Virginia court in the defamation case filed by Depp against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. The testimony resulted in the court erupting in laughter as Malcolm was answering questions thrown at him by Heard’s lawyer. In a video that recently surfaced on social media, Malcolm is answering a bunch of questions asked by the lawyer. “And when you arrived at the house you could hear a ruckus, correct?" to which Malcolm replies, “Yeah, I could definitely hear something through the door, yeah." A few moments later, a question pops up asking if Depp was trying to urinate in the house’s foyer, hearing which, Malcolm is taken aback for a second and then replies bluntly, “No."

A wave of laughter was heard in the courtroom, including Depp who also erupts in laughter. The lawyer, amid the chuckle, asks, “Mr Depp had his penis out, didn’t he?" Malcolm is heard saying, “I think I’ve never seen Mr Depp’s penis," after which, Depp who was already giggling, laughs again shoving his face in his arms.

This isn’t the only moment when Malcolm made his boss laugh. During his testimony, Malcolm, who has been Depp’s “protection officer" since 2006, once compared Depp to the very popular fictional character, Jack Sparrow, that Depp plays in the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise.

Malcolm was asked about Depp’s habit of using marijuana and alcohol and how his mood fluctuates, in case it does, under the influence. Replying to the question, Malcolm says, “He has got a very high tolerance, you know. I think Jack Sparrow is more drunk than Johnny Depp."

Malcolm testified against Amber saying that, after their marriage, Depp went from being “happy in love" to “quiet."

In the latest development in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation case, as per the testimony of a security guard for Depp, the actress owned to the poop found on the bed she shared with Depp.

