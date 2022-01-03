Covid-19 Positive Woman Wears Plastic Bubble to Attend Christmas Celebration with Family

The global uptick in Covid-19 cases has forced everyone to return to strictly follow the precautionary guidelines to limit the spread. In spite of the seriousness, there are people who throw caution to the wind and flout the guidelines by not wearing masks, gathering in crowded places or sneaking out during lockdown hours. However, one thing that is pretty much sacrosanct is that if you happen to have tested positive, it’s a moral responsibility to isolate yourself. However, in a bizarre incident in New York, a Covid-19 positive woman joined the family Christmas celebrations in plastic bubble suit. Unwilling to let her miss out on the celebrations, the woman’s family gifted her a plastic bubble, reported Daily Star. Her sister Crista LaRocks shared the clip of her joining the Christmas celebrations in a plastic bubble on TikTok with the caption “When your sister gets Covid for Christmas… you get her a bubble!!!" The Christmas carol, ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ was added as the background music for the video.

Crista’s sister is seen wearing a festive hat and sitting in a plastic chair inside the tent while her family members gathered around her at the table. The video also shows the family dog getting curious about the strange object after some time, and paws at it.

The clip has received a mixed response from netizens, who are divided over the woman’s presence at the family dinner. Many questioned the effectiveness of the precautionary technique. One user said, “Yea I don’t think that works," while another commented, “10 bucks the whole family gets it by New Year or sooner because that is not sealed."

Some were more empathetic and optimistic of the bubble suit. One user called the move “sweet", and said it just showed how close and loving the family was. Another user commented “When someone gets Covid, they are still human. Chances are if you are in the same household you will get it anyway. That is so sweet."

What do you think of this weird precautionary move?

