Covid Testing with a Breathalyzer? Bill Gates is Impressed With This Startup Making it Possible

Billionaire Bill Gates has shared an innovation that could potentially change everything about COVID-19 testing. He posted photos of himself trying out a new breath analyser device that could produce instant results of COVID-19 testing. In the photos, the Microsoft founder can be seen using Imec’s new breathalyzer. He is also meeting the executives from the technology company. “Testing for viruses with a breathalyzer? It’s possible. Pretty incredible to see the innovative work happening at Imec," read the caption posted with the video.

According to Imec’s official website, the new device is designed to cater to the widespread, daily testing that is vital for knowing the spread of a pandemic. This way the cases can be quickly identified, and isolated, and the impact on the economy and society can be limited. The company added that it hopes to overcome the issues, with the available methods of testing, by introducing a faster, easier, and more accurate identification of viral diseases.

Introducing the new breathalyzer, they mentioned, “Breathe and wait no more than 18 minutes for an accurate result. That’s the experience that imec aims for with its COVID-19 testing tool."

The technology company wants to incorporate the power of aerosols for diagnostics and for gaining insights into disease transmissions. For that reason, their breathalyzer is not based on exhaled volatile organic compounds (VOCs) but on RT-qPCR. This will also be practised in clinical laboratories to achieve high sensitivity and specificity.

The current PCR tests are considered uncomfortable and are in most danger of lagging behind the facts. This is because the results are produced hours or days later due to their processing time. Serological tests are also not adequate according to Imec. Apart from the delayed results, these tests can only detect whether someone has developed antibodies. Meanwhile, Rapid antigen tests are not considered reliable enough either.

In response to this, the breath-based testing device will be easy and comfortable to use, sensitive, even in the pre-symptomatic stage, and will deliver results within 18 minutes. The company stated that this made the device perfect for use in airports or setting such as workplaces or mass events.

